'Amigo Garage' a gangster thriller, says director Prasanth Nagarajan

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Prasanth Nagarajan's upcoming film "Amigo Garage", featuring Master Mahendran in the lead, is being billed as a "gripping gangster thriller".



The Tamil film, the first look of which was released recently, has been garnering attention for its unique title.



Talking to IANS, Nagarajan said: "The film is not a comedy but a gangster thriller. We all know gangsters to be fiercesome and tough. But then,there is another side to a gangster that is filled with pain. My film will talk about that."



With the title containing 'Amigo', the director, asked if the film has a Spanish connection, said: "Yes, one of the characters who is close to the lead character played by Master Mahendran has a Spanish connection. Also, the garage plays an important part in the film. We have therefore named it 'Amigo Garage'."



The film, which also has G.M. Sundar, Dasarthi, Deepa Balu, Athira Raj and Sirikko Udhaya in lead roles, will have Mahendran playing a gangster.



"We have finished shooting the film. At the moment, post production work is on. We intend to release the film in either May or June this year," Nagarajan said.



But will it be released in theatres or on OTT? "It depends on the situation," the director said. "We are keeping our fingers crossed. We will take a call once the film is ready."



