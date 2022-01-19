Amid row over casino, Andhra police orders probe

Vijayawada, Jan 19 (IANS) Police in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district have ordered a probe into a casino that was set up at Gudivada on Sankranti.



Krishna district superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal directed Nuzvidu deputy superintendent of police Srinivasulu to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. The SP gave the direction after some leaders of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) called on him and submitted a representation.



The TDP leaders including former MP Konakalla Narayana and member of Legislative Council B. Arjunudu alleged that state civil supplies minister Kodali Nani backed the organisers of the Goa-style casino and demanded that a case be booked against him.



The TDP leaders alleged that Gudivada has become a hub of anti-social activities and the casino was organised in the guise of festival celebrations.



A row erupted over the casino organised at K Convention Centre reportedly owned by the minister on Sunday. The videos of the casino went viral on social media.



Opposition TDP and BJP have slammed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for bringing in casino culture into the state.



TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said that when the Telugu people were celebrating Sankranti in a traditional manner, the ministers themselves were encouraging casinos.



"Hundreds of crores of rupees were exchanged during the Sankranthi festivities at the convention hall belonging to a minister. What action will Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy take against him," asked the TDP leader.



Varla Ramaiah on Wednesday urged the DGP not to delay action any more against the culprits who held the casino.



He wrote a letter to the DGP, asking why no case has been filed so far against the organisers of the illegal casino and cheer girl dances despite social media videos available as evidence. Even the local public had raised strong objections but no action was taken to nab the guilty persons behind these obscene dances and gambling during the sacred festival.



The TDP leader alleged that no less than a minister and his henchmen organized these unlawful events at K. Convention Hall for three days in Gudivada. He said Andhra Pradesh lost its prestige at the national level because of these gambling activities. The civil society is hanging its head in shame on hearing about these highly objectionable activities.



Ramaiah deplored that the kind of obscene dances and gambling held in Gudivada was not conducted even in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai.



BJP state president Somu Veerraju criticized the government for its silence over the illegal activity. He said it was a deliberate attempt to tarnish the traditional Sankranti festival.



--IANS

ms/skp/