Amid opposition boycott, Rajya Sabha passes two bills

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed two bills as opposition boycotted the proceedings expressing solidarity with the suspended members. The opposition demanded the revocation of suspension, but the chair declined to do that and said that the leaders of the house and the opposition should sort out the issues between themselves.



The house passed the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and the Surrogacy Regulation Bill, 2021 for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics, but opposition was not present and the BJP members took a jibe that the opposition had forgotten its responsibility.



Meanwhile, the suspended MPs continued their protest in the parliament premises and on Wednesday, NCP MP Supriya Sule brought home cooked lunch for all the 12 members.



In the Rajya Sabha in the morning, the opposition, after the chair declined to reconsider the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs, resorted to sloganeering. The chairman said that the decision to suspend MPs was taken by the house and not by the chair and it should be sorted out between the leaders of treasury and opposition benches. Amid the din, he adjourned the house till 12 noon.



But after the house resumed, the opposition members again pressed for the same demand, but Deputy Chairman declined to hear the grievances following which the like minded opposition parties walked out of the house and Question Hour continued smoothly.



At 2 p.m. the chair allowed discussion on the bills and after that, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the bills are good for surrogate mothers as they give protection to such women and safeguard their interests. Later, the hose passed the bill.



