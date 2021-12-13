Amid Oppn uproar, RS adjourned again till 2 pm

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the second time till 2 p.m. on Monday amid uproar over the suspension of 12 MPs.



The opposition put forth the demand to revoke the suspension soon after the House started the day at 11 a.m., but was adjourned till 12 noon. When it assembled again, the opposition continued with its demand and the House was adjourned a second time till 2 p.m.



The suspended MPs are Syed Naseer Hussain, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora and Rajmani Patel of the Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of the Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of the CPI-M, Binoy Viswam of the CPI; and Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Leader of opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged in the Rajya Sabha that by not considering revoking the suspension of the 12 MPs, the government was forcing the opposition to disrupt proceedings of the House.



Kharge said, "The government is not considering its decision, and as you (chairman) are the custodian of the House, we request that the suspension be revoked. The adamant view of the government is forcing the opposition to disrupt the House, by deciding to walkout."



Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 12 noon and said that both the sides should resolve the matter.



"Is this the way to run the House? House adjourned till noon," he said.



Earlier, Congress Deputy leader Anand Sharma had said, "The leader of the House is here and we request that the suspension be revoked." This was also supported by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.



--IANS

miz/sks/dpb