Ameer to play lead in director Ramesh Krishnan's next film

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actor-director Ameer on Sunday announced that he will be playing the lead along with actor Sathya in director Ramesh Krishnan's untitled film, that he is to produce in association with JSM Pictures.



Making the announcement on his birthday, Ameer said that Arya's brother Sathya would be one of the heroes of the film, which would have actress Sanchita Shetty playing the female lead.



The actor-director said, "We have just begun a photoshoot for this film which is to be jointly produced by my firm, Ameer Film Corporation, in association with JSM Pictures. We have already recorded a song, the music for which has been scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Lyrics for the number has been penned by Snehan. We will be filming this song very shortly."



Ramji, who has been the cameraman for Ameer's earlier films like 'Mounam Pesiyadhae', 'Ram' and 'Paruthi Veeran', will be the cinematographer for this film that is yet to be titled.



"After a long time, music director Yuvan, cinematographer Ramji, lyrcist Snehan and I will be working on a film," the actor pointed out.



