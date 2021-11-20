Amazon made accused in marijuana sale through its portal by MP police

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) In Marijuana sale through Amazon e-commerce portal, the Bhind Police in Madhya Pradesh which is investigating the matter, has made Executive Directors of Amazon Seller Services Limited as accused under section 38 of NDPS Act.



The traders across the Country appreciate the firmness of MP Police in this matter and have complimented MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra for the efficiency of the police system in MP, CAIT said in a statement.



Earlier, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had greatly appreciated the statement of Narottam Mishra giving a strong and unequivocal warning to Amazon that either to cooperate with the investigation conducted by the MP Police else they will be brought to MP by force.



The statement of Mishra has generated hopes among the trading community across the country that this time this sensational issue will not be diluted since the statement has plugged all the escape routes for Amazon, CAIT said.



CAIT had said that the current report of sale of marijuana through the e-portal of Amazon is a big shock and an eye opener that to earn profit these companies can do anything or everything including sale of prohibited goods.



CAIT highly regretted that whenever the Government plans any action against Amazon, they have a stereotype reply that the company is conducting an internal investigation. The pertinent question is whether Amazon is bigger than the government. Every time there is illegality they start an internal probe to avoid an external probe. Our agencies consider their probe bigger than Indian probe and hence do not take any action which encourages these companies to conduct more and more mal-practices, CAIT said.



"It has been reported that Amazon has been facilitating trade of Marijuana through its marketplace e-commerce platform which is meant to act only as a bridge between buyer and seller for the sale and purchase of permitted goods/services. However, from the recent findings of Madhya Pradesh Police it is clear that the drug rackets being operated on the marketplace platform are not without the knowledge and active involvement of Amazon, but Amazon has been fully involved by storing such narcotics in their warehouses, provided their delivery channels for safe and secure delivery of the drugs to the customers and also taking major share of the sales proceeds (of the order of 66 per cent) as their profit/sales commission", CAIT said.



