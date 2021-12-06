Amarinder, SAD, BJP hand in glove to curb Punjab's rise: Channi

Chandigarh, Dec 6 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Monday blamed his predecessor Amarinder Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal and the BJP for clandestinely harming the state's interests, with their sole focus on the forthcoming Assembly polls.



At a media conclave here, he said all the three were hand in glove to hamper the state's prospects in the past, in the present and would continue to pursue their politically motivated agenda in the future too.



Channi, however, said no one can dampen the upbeat mood of Congress workers this time coupled with positive public sentiment, which was all the more decisive in the favour of none except the Congress.



The Chief Minister said now there is sea change in the mood of rank and file of the Congress, especially after the ouster of Amarinder Singh.



On the issues of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and drugs, Channi said things were moving on the right track and soon justice would be delivered to the satisfaction of the people.



He said though the outcome in both these issues has been delayed as these were badly entangled but hopefully the government is heading towards its logical end.



Replying to another query about possible damage caused by Amarinder Singh to the Congress in the ensuing Assembly polls, Channi said a person who could not deliver during his tenure of four and a half years and confined himself within the four walls of his farm house, how anyone can now rely on his fledgling party, which absolutely lacks credibility due to his past nature of non-accessibility and slackness.



"Amarinder Singh had been playing a friendly match with the Badals to mutually facilitate each other in the seat of power to pursue their narrow vested interests. These so-called foe-turned-friends this time too are secretly engaged in adjustment of seats during the assembly polls to extend political gains to one another," he claimed.



Asked to comment on the functioning of state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, the Chief Minister said Sidhu is the party President and he was heading the government and there was perfect harmony between the organisation and the government.



--IANS

