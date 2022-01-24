Amarinder resolves to empower girls

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (IANS) On the National Girl Child Day, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday resolved to empower the girls by giving them education, freedom and equal space.



Singh's fledgling the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt),



"On #NationalGirlChildDay, I salute our girls and their accomplishments in various fields," Amarinder Singh tweeted.



"They are the real change-makers, truly our future. Let us resolve to empower them, give them education, freedom and equal space and see the wonders they do," he further tweeted.



Amarinder Singh on Sunday released the first list of candidates for 22 constituencies for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls and announced that he will contest from his home constituency -- Patiala (Urban).



