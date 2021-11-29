Amarinder meets Khattar, terms it courtesy call

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (IANS) Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress rebel Amarinder Singh on Monday called on Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar here.



The duo described the surprise meeting as 'courtesy call'.



After the meeting, Amarinder Singh told the media that his party will form the next government in Punjab along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction.



"There was no political interaction. It was a courtesy meeting. I had a nice cup of coffee with the Chief Minister," Smarinder Singh said.



On his former party colleagues joining his Punjab Lok Congress ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Punjab, Amarinder Singh said, "Wait for the time. Everything is going fine. People are very upbeat and our membership drive is going string.



"With our seat adjustment with the BJP and with (Sukhdev Singh) Dhindsa party, we will form the government."



Amarinder Singh had earlier said that any seat arrangement he made with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be subject to a resolution of the farmers' issues in their interest.



On November 2, Amarinder Singh had resigned from the Congress and sent a seven-page letter to interim party President Sonia Gandhi.



He named his party Punjab Lok Congress.



Amarinder Singh had quit as the Chief Minister in September after a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.



--IANS

vg/arm