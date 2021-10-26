Amarinder may launch political party on Wednesday

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (IANS) Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh may announce the launch of his own political party on Wednesday.



An indication in this regard came on Tuesday when his media advisor Raveen Thukral extended an invite to the media for Amarinder Singh's press briefing in Chandigarh.



Formally saying goodbye to the Congress which made him the Chief Minister of Punjab twice and the state party president thrice, an 'upset' Amarinder Singh last week said that he would soon announce the launch of his own political party to serve the interests of the people, including the farmers who've been fighting for their rights for over a year now.



The former Chief Minister also said he is hopeful of a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for next year's Assembly elections in the state, if the farmers' issues are resolved in their interest.



Without mincing words, Amarinder Singh added that he would not rest until he can secure the future of his people and his state.



"Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people that I will do what it takes to ensure peace and security, which is today at stake," read an earlier tweet, quoting Amarinder Singh.



Since his resignation as the Chief Minister, Amarinder Singh has been targeting state Congress President Navjot Sidhu by publically saying that he would fight his possible elevation to the chief ministership tooth and nail, and is ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a 'dangerous man'.



He has also claimed that the Gandhi siblings (Priyanka and Rahul) were "quite inexperienced" and "their advisors were clearly misguiding them".



After months of infighting within the Congress, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had submitted his resignation on September 18.



