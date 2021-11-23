Amarinder conniving with Akalis, BJP: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Nov 23 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday slammed former CM Amarinder Singh for 'conniving' with Akalis and the BJP to harm the interests of the state.



Addressing a gathering in Banga town, Channi said that during his tenure as CM, Amarinder Singh had secured the interests of the Badal family and Narendra Modi by jeopardising the interests of Punjab.



He said that due to this, Congress MLAs unitedly ousted him from the chair of Chief Minister. Channi said the new party floated by Amarinder Singh is also aimed at benefitting the Akalis and the BJP, thereby ruining the state.



Accusing the Akalis of ignoring the interests of the Schedule Castes, the Chief Minister said the Akalis have had an unholy alliance with the BSP, deliberately allotting them weak seats.



Channi said that on these seats, the Akalis will benefit the BJP to win. The primary motive is to ensure that the interests of the SC community are harmed, he added.



Training guns at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister described him as 'rumour monger', who is least bothered about the state. He said that Kejriwal is only making hollow promises, whereas his government is delivering good governance and clean administration to the people.



Channi also asked the people to not get misled by the tall claims of Kerjiwal and company.



The Chief Minister said that an elite and unholy nexus of politicians cutting across party lines had excluded power from the common man just to loot Punjab. He said the members of this elite group have a common bond in the form of their own vested interests to loot the state.



However, Channi said that now this nexus has been broken and the power is with the common man.



