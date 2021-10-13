Amandeep lives up to expectations as she leads 10th leg of WPGT

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (IANS) Amandeep Drall lived up to her top billing with a flawless 4-under 68 that put her on top of the leaderboard at the end of the first round in the 10th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club.



The Kapurthala golfer leads the combined Hero Order of Merit for 2020-21 despite missing out on the last few legs of the Tour because of being busy with events in Europe. After day one, she was one shot ahead of the highly rated amateur Avani Prashanth (69), who had four birdies against one bogey.



Both Amandeep and Avani had a bogey-free 3-under 33 each on the back nine at the Chandigarh Golf Club. They also had a birdie each on the front nine, but Avani also dropped a shot on the ninth, while Amandeep stayed error-free.



Avani was the winner of the third leg and runner-up in the seventh leg in 2021. Amandeep is yet to taste a win in 2021, though she has two in 2020. She was runner-up to Avani in the third leg, so she has a score to settle with the youngster.



Seher Atwal and Jahanvi Bakshi also carded under par rounds of 1-under 71 each to be Tied-third. Seher and Jahanvi had contrasting rounds producing similar scores. Seher had two birdies on the front nine, while Jahanvi had two bogeys. However, on the back nine, Seher had two birdies against three bogeys, while Jahanvi had three birdies and no bogeys.



Vani Kapoor, with three birdies between ninth and 13th against three bogeys, two of them in the last three holes, shot 72. Amateur Puneet K Bajwa, who landed the day's only eagle on the Par-3 16th, also had a 72 with an eventful run from 13th to 17trh, where she had no pars, but three bogeys with a birdie and an eagle in between.



Pranavi Urs, Rhea Saravanan and Hitaashee Bakshi were also Tied-seventh with Gaurika Bishnoi at 3-over 75.



