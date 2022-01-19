Amaal Mallik's 'Tum Ho Toh' features in 'Family Guy'

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Musician Amaal Mallik's superhit song 'Tum Ho Toh' featured in 'Family Guy', one of the funniest and long-running international animated series.



The music composer is excited that the vibe of the song resonated with the makers of his favourite series.



Amaal said: "I'm thrilled that a show that popular and global looped 'Tum Ho Toh' in for one of its episodes. What's more rewarding than having makers resonate with your creative work. Watching the episode refreshed my memories of creating the song with Shaan & Rashmi Virag."



The original is a love song that has been sung by Shaan, written by Rashmi Virag and it features Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.



The instrumental of Amaal's song appears in Episode 11 of Season 20. The part that has Mallik's piece of music looped in shows the notorious infant Stewie and his mother Lois at a drum circle.



Amaal added: "A lot of my music is heard and seen on very popular fiction and non-fiction shows in India but this is a special first for me and I thank all those who so proudly brought the episode to my notice. Gratitude to those rooting for my music."



