Alwar gangrape: Survivor's organs damaged, doctors perform surgery

Jaipur, Jan 13 (IANS) Many organs of the minor deaf and mute girl gangraped in Rajasthan's Alwar have been damaged as a sharp-edged object was inserted in her body, officials confirmed.



A team of five doctors performed a surgery for 2.5 hours, Dr Arvind Shukla said. Her rectum was injured and she was bleeding when brought to the hospital.



There is a sharp cut in her private part. Doctors have performed plastic surgery and she has been shifted to the ICU in JK Lon hospital.



An SIT team was formed on Wednesday to search for the accused.



The 14-year-old victim was gangraped on Tuesday night and thrown on a road.



The passers-by reported the matter to the police who rushed her to a hospital. Later, as her condition worsened, she was shifted to the JK Lon hospital.



Several officials and ministers have been visiting the hospital to get her health updates.



Police officials said that the incident reminded them of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi.



--IANS

