Almost all Congress 'Baba Brigade ' leaders now in BJP, except a few

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) After RPN Singh joined the BJP almost all the leaders who were termed as the 'Baba Brigade' have shifted to the saffron party except a few who are still with the Congress.



Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, RPN Singh who were once considered close to Rahul Gandhi have left the party. Only Milind Deora, Sachin Pilot are left in the party who are close to Rahul. Another leader Depender Hooda is in the party but he was not a minister in the UPA government.



RPN Singh, who was close to the Gandhis, was also a legacy holder as his father was a senior Congress leader. Singh was MP, MLA and Union State Minister of Home, CWC member and was given the crucial task of looking after the affairs of the party in Jharkhand. The party leaders are saying that RPN had all that the Congress could give him ,and this is because of the legacy he carries and the support of the party.



The Congress is not able to stop the exodus and Priyanka Gandhi in her recent interviews has said that the party is not stopping anyone, neither is any effort being made by the top leadership because its ideological fight.



Earlier Jitin Prasada left the party and is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. He is the son of Jitendra Prasada who was once a senior leader of the party. Scindia Junior too left the party and is now part of the Union Government.



RPN Singh after joining the BJP said "I worked hard for 32 years in the Congress but it is no longer what it used to be. Many asked me to join the BJP for a long time, but I can only say 'Der aaye durust aye (better late than never)'. I will work as a 'Karyakarta' (worker) towards fulfilling Prime Minister Modi's dream of nation building."



The former Union minister said that the way the BJP government has worked hard to improve the law and order situation in UP is commendable.



"I will do everything that is assigned to me as a small party worker for the development of Uttar Pradesh and the country," Singh added.



Before officially joining the BJP, Singh tweeted, "This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation building under the visionary leadership & guidance of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji & Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah ji."



--IANS

miz/bg