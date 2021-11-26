Allu Arjun to grace pre-release event of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie 'Akhanda'

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to appear in the upcoming movie 'Akhanda' and

superstar Allu Arjun is all set to grace the pre-release event of the film.



Directed by Boyapati Srinu, 'Akhanda' marks the third-time collaboration of the filmmaker with Balakrishna, after 'Simha' and 'Legend'.



The makers of 'Akhanda' have scheduled to release the movie at the theaters on December 2. As the release date is nearing, the promotions are on, and the team has been working round the clock with the promotional activities. It is now reported that the makers have organized a grand pre-release event, which is to be held on November 27, at Shipakala Vedhika in Hyderabad.



Arjun will be the chief guest for the grand gala. The actor, who shares a good rapport with 'Akhanda' director Boyapati Srinu, has worked with him for the super hit movie 'Sarrainodu'.



While they both share a friendly relationship, Allu Arjun has also developed a decent rapport with Balakrishna in recent times. He will be present at the event to promote 'Akhanda', while the makers have planned a few dances and singing sequences for the event.



Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady opposite Balakrishna in the movie produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under Dwaraka Creations banner. S Thaman has scored the music, while Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, and other actors appear in decent roles in 'Akhanda'.



--IANS

py/dc