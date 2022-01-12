Allu Arjun recalls sweet memories of working on 'Ala Vaikunthapuramlo'

Chennai, Jan 12 (IANS) Allu Arjun on Wednesday fondly recalled memories of working on director Trivikram's blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapuramlo'.



'Ala Vaikunthapuramlo' went on to emerge as not just one of the biggest blockbusters of the Telugu film industry but also one of the highest grossing Indian films in 2020.



Taking to social media on a day the film completed two years, Allu Arjun shared a series of pictures of the 'Ala Vaikunthapuramlo' unit and wrote, "Sweetest Recall. Two years of AVPL. What a journey… I still feel the sweetness. Thank you Trivikram garu for the most special experience ever. And my brother music director Thaman for the album of the decade, all my artistes, technicians, producers and the whole team.



"Congratulations to us once again. May we celebrate many more in years to come. Sweetga Undhi kadha… Nakugooda Nachindhi (Ain't this sweet? I too like it!)"



'Ala Vaikunthapuramlo', which released on January 12, 2020, featured Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde as the lead. It also featured a number of established stars including actors Tabu, Nivetha Pethuaraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Navdeep, Sachin Khedekar and Rajendra Prasad.



The film, which is believed to have been made at a cost of Rs 100 crore, is believed to have made over Rs 250 crore at the box-office.



