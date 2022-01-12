Alleged killer of BNP leader attacked at Chattogram rally, stage collapses

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Jan 12 (IANS) Leaders and members of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) attacked party leader Sarwar Jamal Nizam, who was allegedly involved in the killing of BNP leader and businessman Jamaluddin Chowdhury in 2003, during a rally in Chattogram. No one has been arrested in the incident so far.





After the attack on Sarwar Jamal Nizam at a rally in Chattogram, some other leaders of the party staged a protest on Wednesday, the police and BNP members confirmed to IANS.



Although no one was injured, the stage at the rally collapsed with the leaders on it during the commotion.



The BNP's Chattogram South unit had organised the rally at the CDA residential ground in Karnafuli demanding the release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and her improved medical treatment abroad.



Officer-in-charge of Karnafuli police station, Dulal Mahmud, told IANS that some BNP leaders and workers started gathering at the venue since morning. Shortly after the event started, some of them attacked on Sarwar Jamal Nizam. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in the incident.



Later, during the speech of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the leaders and workers once again got engaged in a scuffle.



At one point, the stage suddenly collapsed. The warring factions hurled chairs at each other, with some clashing with sticks, the police told IANS.



BNP members from Karnafuli upazilas, including Anwara, Patiya, Boalkhali, Banshkhali, Satkania, Lohagara and Chandnaish, had joined the rally.



Sarwar Jamal Nizam was arrested in June 2007 by members of Rapid Action Battalion over the death of Jamaluddin Chowdhury. In July 2003, Jamaluddin was abducted from Chittagong. The kidnappers demanded 10 million taka in ransom. His remains were discovered on July 24, 2003.



--IANS

sumi/arm