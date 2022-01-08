Allah gave birth to Surya, says JDU MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi

Patna, Jan 8 (IANS) The Muslim face of Janta Dal (United) in Uttar Assembly polls and Bihar MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi on Saturday triggered a controversy by refusing to perform 'Surya Namaskar' saying Allah has "given birth" to the Sun.



"In Islam, we worship only Allah. The followers of Allah and Islam cannot worship any other God that Allah has created. We worship the one who gives birth and not who are born," Balyawi said.



He further said that 'Surya Namaskar' is meant to worship the Sun which a follower of Islam would never do.



The JD(U) leader's remark follows the BJP's announcement to observe January 12 as 'Surya Namaskar' day.



"Under the Indian Constitution, every individual has the freedom to follow Gods and Goddess as per their faith. In Islam we believe that God is only one and we worship Allah," Balyawi said.



--IANS

ajk/shb/