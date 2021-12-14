All-round development of Gorkhas our top priority: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said on Tuesday that all-round development of Gorkhas, including those living in West Bengal, is a top priority for the government.



The minister's reply came to a series of questions posed by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, asking if the government can provide the status of Permanent Political Solution related to Gorkhas in West Bengal.



The minister, in a written reply to all the queries, said that in a meeting with the representatives of Gorkhas on October 12, it was mentioned that the aspirations of the people would be met within the Constitutional framework and in consultation with the government of West Bengal.



Notably, the Home Ministry on October 13 began tripartite talks with the Gorkha representatives from the Darjeeling Hills, Terrai and Dooars region in West Bengal to resolve the issues related to Gorkhas.



"The talks aimed at resolving the issues related to the Gorkhas were chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Gorkha delegation was led by Darjeeling MP Raju Bisht, which highlighted various issues concerning the Gorkhas and the region," the ministry said.



He further said that Shah listened to all the parties concerned and decided to call for a second round of talks in the presence of senior officials of the government of West Bengal in November 2021.



"The West Bengal government has been specifically asked to send its senior officials for the next round of talks. The all-round development and prosperity of the Darjeeling hills, Terrai and Dooars region is the top most priority of the Narendra Modi government," the statement read.



