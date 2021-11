All Rajasthan ministers resign ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Jaipur, Nov 20 (IANS) All ministers of the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet in Rajasthan have been made to resign on Saturday evening by the Congress high command ahead of major cabinet reshuffle on Sunday.



A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.



Meanwhile, the party MLAs have been asked to be present at the PCC office in Jaipur on Sunday at 2 p.m. The oath taking ceremony is likely to take place at 4 p.m. at the Raj Bhavan.



Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will be returning to Jaipur on Saturday evening after attending a programme in Uttar Pradesh.



Ajay Maken, the state in-charge of Rajasthan Congress, who is in Jaipur, will discuss the names of the prospective ministerial candidates with CM Ashok Gehlot.



--IANS

