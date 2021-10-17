All non-local labourers in Kashmir to be brought to security force camps

Srinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) In the wake of a string of killings of civilians, especially of those from outside the state, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday issued an emergency advisory asking all district police chiefs in the Valley to immediately shift all non-local labourers to the nearest camp of security forces.



The advisory issued on Sunday evening by police to all Senior Superintendents of Ppolice said: "All non-local labourers in your jurisdiction to be brought to nearest police/CAPF/army establishments/camps just now. Matter is most urgent."



There have been series of killings of civilians in Kashmir since October 6.



Terrorists killed reputed pharmacy owner, M.L. Bindroo, a non-local street vendor and a taxi driver on October 6.



Two days after this, terrorists killed school principal, Supinder Kour and teacher, Deepak Sharma in Eidgah area of Srinagar city.



on Saturday, another non-local street vendor and a non-local carpenter were killed by the terrorists.



On Sunday, terrorists killed two non-local labourers and critically injured a third.



--IANS

sq/skp/vd