All is well in Uttarakhand Congress: CLP leader

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Ahead of Congress Uttarakhand leaders meet with central leadership here, the party is putting up a united front and saying all is well.



Congress Legislature party leader Pritam Singh said: "There is no dispute in the party" but refused to comment on the attack by former chief minister Harish Rawat.



Rawat is scheduled to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday and has reached the national capital but is refraining from speaking to the media before the meet.



Uttarakhand campaign committee chief Harish Rawat had targeted the Congress for not giving him a "free hand". General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday spoke to the former Union Minister in a bid to pacify him, sources said.



On Wednesday, in a series of tweets, Rawat had said that "it's time to rest, it has been enough."



"Is this not strange? When we have to swim in the sea of election, the party organisation should extend supporting hand, but has rather turned its face the other way and is playing a negative role. I have to swim in the sea where the ruling party has released many crocodiles and my hands and legs are tied.



"Sometimes it feels that I have worked too much and now it's time to rest. I am in dilemma, the new year may show me a way, and Lord Kedarnath will show a path to me," the former Uttarakahd Chief Minister said.



According to sources in the know of things, Rawat is upset over the ticket distribution and that he wants more say in the party affairs.



The Congress has not declared Rawat as the chief ministerial candidate, the prime demand of his supporters.



