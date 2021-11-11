All-India U-16 hockey: R K Roy Academy, Patna enter last-8 in style

Pune, Nov 11 (IANS) R K Roy Academy progressed to the knock-out stage by registering an easy win on Day 3 of the 5th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Thursday.



In the Pool F encounter, the Patna side downed Belkulai CKAC Vidhyapith, West Bengal 7-0 to make it to the quarterfinals. The win was orchestrated by a three-goal burst by Roshan Raj (30th, 35th, 40th). R K Roy Academy led 2-0 at half-time with Jyotish Kumar (18th) and Roshan netting.



Later, Roshan netted twice, and Md Alishan (43rd), Suraj Kumar (45th), and Sachin Kumar (60th) contributed a goal each to complete the tally.



With their second win on the trot, RK Roy Academy thus became the second team to qualify for the last-8, joining Regional Development Centre, Jharkhand in the knock-out rounds.



In a Pool-E encounter, Shiromani Gurudwara Parvandhak Committee (SPGC), Amritsar scored half a dozen goals without response past the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Diljeet Singh (4th, 27th, 50th) led from the front and scored the opener, and later added two more. Baljeet Singh (7th), Harshdeep Singh (16th), and Govinda Singh (36th) added to the 6-0 tally.



In another one-sided encounter, HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat squashed Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 14-0 in a Pool A encounter. Four goals by Shukhvinder (3rd, 7th, 20th, 51st) and Sahil Ruhal (21st, 24th, 48th, 50th) highlighted the win while Nitin (38th,52nd), Rahul (44th, 50th), and Manav Paul (5th) added to the tally.



RESULTS:



Pool F: R K Roy Academy, Patna 7 (Jyotish Kumar 18th; Roshan Raj 30th, 35th, 40th; Md Alishan 43rd; Suraj Kumar 45th; Sachin Kumar 60th) bt Belkulai CKAC Vidhyapith, West Bengal: 0



Pool E: SPGC, Amritsar 6 (Diljeet Singh 4th, 27th, 50th; Baljeet Singh 7th; Harshdeep Singh 16th; Govinda Singh 36th) bt Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu: 0



Pool A: HAR Hockey Academy, Sonepat 14 (Shukhvinder 3rd, 7th, 20th, 51st; Manav Paul 5th; Sahil Ruhal 21st, 24th, 48th, 50th; Nitin 38th, 52nd; Rahul 44th, 50th; ) bt Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur: 0



Pool B: Guru Hockey Academy, Haryana 16 (Ankush 2nd, 5th, 17th; Ali Raza 7th; Kunal 8th,34th; Mandeep 9th; Rasool Akaey 14th, 16th, 18th, 19th, 29th; Jitin 26th, 57th,58th; Aditya 36th; Kashi Kumar 40th) bt Mother Teresa HSS, Telangana: 0.



