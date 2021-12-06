All eyes on Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue

Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) Ahead of the proposed wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on Thursday, all eyes are set on the pristine venue The Six Senses Hotel, which is also known as Barwara Fort.



The fort chosen for the big fat celebrity wedding is located in Chauth ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur district.



The fort, which has now been converted into a heritage hotel, has a confluence of antiquity and modernity.



The history of this fort is quite interesting, says Sayeed Ahmed, adding: "The Barwara fort was established around 1451 and was built by Bhim Singh, the ruler of Chauhan dynasty."



The perimeter of this fort extends to around 10 bighas in which there are five towers called Hanuman Burj, Bhima Burj, Nal Burj, Pir Burj and Shikar Burj.



"The surprising factor of this fort was that there was no resource of water here. However after converting it into a hotel, the water system has been created by getting boring done. Earlier, water was collected by making ditches during the ancient reign. There were three gates inside this fort. But after being converted into a hotel, only two gates have been retained," says Ahmed.



Five suites have been made in the same hotel. Two of which will be used during the wedding ceremony.



Two big grounds are situated inside the hotel in which arrangements for open food and welcome procession can be made.



