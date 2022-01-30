All CAPF DGs were invited, attended R-Day Parade 2022: Officials

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The heads of all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were invited to the 2022 Republic Day parade on the Rajpath and had attended, the forces clarified on Sunday.



This clarification came after a media report that the DGPs of the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo- Tibetan Border Police, and the Sashastra Seema Bal were not invited for the Republic Day Parade this year.



The CRPF, in a tweet, said that the "information published in @IndianExpress that DG CRPF was not invited to Republic Day Parade is not just incorrect but also ill intended and insulting to the Force. Shri Kuldiep Singh, DG CRPF, was invited to the Republic Day Parade which he attended".



The BSF also in a tweet, said: "IndianExpress article stating that DG BSF was not invited to the Republic Day Parade is incorrect & far from the truth."



Similarly, the ITBP, in its tweet, said: "A newspaper published today a piece that DsG of CAPFs were not invited at the Republic Day Parade 2022. It is clarified that the DG ITBP was invited & attended the Parade. It was for the 1st time that the 'Janbaz' bikers of ITBP displayed a brave show at the parade."



ITBP DG Sanjay Arora is holding the additional charge of the chief of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Kumar Rajesh Chandra who retired on December 31, 2021.



"DG #CISF Sh. Sheel Vardhan Singh was invited & attended the 73rd #RepublicDay parade at Rajpath, New Delhi.The information published in news paper stating that DsG of CAPF were not invited at the Republic Day Parade 2022 is incorrect", the CISF said.



The CAPFs contingents participate in the Republic Day parade every year and all DGs and senior officials of the forces attend in ceremonial dress.



