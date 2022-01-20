Alicia Silverstone, PETA India donate 1,000 vegan meals at Mumbai hospital

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Alicia Silverstone teamed up with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to provide underprivileged relatives of patients at Mumbai's BYL Nair Charitable Hospital with 1,000 vegan meals.



The give away of these vegan meals has been coordinated through the Akshaya Chaitanya Foundation, which serves vulnerable families in Mumbai's public hospitals and slums.



"A vegan diet is a kind diet, and I'm happy to work with PETA India to get these healthy, immune-boosting vegan meals to families in need during this awful pandemic," says Silverstone, the event's sponsor.



Vegan eating can help prevent conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and other ailments that increase the risk of death from COVID-19.



The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organisation of food and nutrition professionals, states, "Vegetarians and vegans are at reduced risk of certain health conditions, including ischemic heart disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, certain types of cancer, and obesity."



"Eating vegan improves human health, protects animals from abuse, and can even prevent future pandemics by reducing or eliminating live-animal markets, from which fatal viruses like COVID-19 emerge," says PETA India Vegan Foods and Nutrition Specialist Dr Kiran Ahuja. "Thanks to Alicia Silverstone, PETA India is helping underprivileged families access meals that heal."



