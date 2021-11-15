Ali Zaidi elected UP Shia Waqf Board President

Lucknow, Nov 15 (IANS) Ali Zaidi, the son-in-law of noted cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, has been elected unopposed as the President of the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board.



Six of the eight members participated in the elections while two of the members, Wasim Rizvi and Syed Faizi, boycotted this election.



Mohsin Raza, the Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare, said Ali Zaidi's victory is the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.



