Algiers metro resumes service after 18-month shutdown

Algiers, Oct 8 (IANS) The metro in Algiers has resumed operation after an 18-month shutdown as part of the restrictions imposed across Algeria against the coronavirus pandemic.



The Algiers Metro Company (EMA) said in a statement that it resumed services from 6 a.m. on Thursday, according to the official APS news agency.



The EMA called for respecting the anti-pandemic regulations, including the request that all passengers must wear masks to enter the metro stations, Xinhua news agency reported.



The company said the resumption of service "comes as part of the government measures to ease health restrictions".



Algeria suspended the metro service in the capital city from late March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic the previous month.



The country has experienced a sharp decline of daily Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.



Algeria has so far registered a total of 204,276 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 5,843 deaths.



--IANS

ksk/

