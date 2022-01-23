Algeria reports record 2,211 daily Covid-19 cases

Algiers, Jan 23 (IANS) Algeria registered a record 2,211 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of infections to 234,536.



The North African country also reported 13 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours on Saturday, bringing the death toll nationwide to 6,481, according to the daily briefing released by its health authorities.



Amid the strong surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant, Algeria shut down schools for 10 days starting Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.



