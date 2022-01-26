Algeria condemns repeated Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, UAE

Algiers, Jan 26 (IANS) Algeria on Tuesday condemned the recurrent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



"Algeria expresses its strong condemnation and indignation following the repeated attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, reaffirming its constant solidarity with the two brotherly countries," Xinhua reported citing the statement of the Algerian Foreign Ministry.



Algeria reiterates its call to "avoid escalation, and to use wisdom and dialogue to overcome differences and find solutions that can ensure a future of peace, security and prosperity for all people in the region," the ministry statement added.



The Houthi armed movement in Yemen announced on Monday that it had launched attacks with ballistic missiles and drones on specific targets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.



The Saudi-led Arab coalition, with the participation of the UAE, has been intervening in the Yemeni war since March 2015, aiming to support the Yemeni government led by President Abd-Rabbuh Mansour Hadi who was forced into exile after the Houthi rebels took over most northern provinces including the capital Sanaa in 2014.



