Alejandro Brugues to adapt and direct 'The Devil Takes You Home'

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Cuban filmmaker Alejandro Brugues, who is known for 'The Last Will' and 'Testament of Charles Abernathy', is all set to direct and adapt the Gabino Iglesias novel 'The Devil Takes You Home'.



The rights to the novel were secured by Sony in a competitive situation and the project is currently in its early stages with Alex Rosario serving as the executive producer on the project at Sony, reports Deadline.



Iglesias' novel is a thriller, which follows the story of Mario who unwillingly becomes a hitman to cover his family's bills and his daughter's medical tab. Things take a turn for the worse when he is presented with a tempting offer that will either pull him out of poverty forever or put a bullet in the back of his skull.



Iglesias is a writer, journalist, professor, and literary critic, who has critically-acclaimed and award-winning novels such as 'Zero Saints' and 'Coyote Songs' to his credit. The novels racked up nominations for the Bram Stoker Award, the Locus Award and the Wonderland Book Award. 'Coyote Songs' clinched the Wonderland Book Award.



Brugues' feature directing credits include the segment 'The Thing in the Woods', 'Juan of the Dead' and 'Personal Belongings'.



