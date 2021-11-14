Alcoholic man gets death sentence for killing 3 daughters

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 14 (IANS) A court in Lalitpur has awarded death sentence to an alcoholic man in Lalitpur district, who killed three of his five daughters in 2018.



The death sentence was announced by additional district and sessions judge (dacoity affected area), Nirbhay Prakash, who also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the convicted father.



The convict, Chidami a.k.a. Chiddu, 35 hailed from the Veer village under Banpur police circle and was a chronic alcoholic who used to regularly abuse his wife Rajvati and five daughters, police said.



Public prosecutor, Rakesh Tiwari, said that in November 2018, Chidami thrashed his wife who later left for her parent's house along with their two daughters.



A few days after this incident on the night of November 13, 2018, Chidami returned home heavily drunk and smashed the heads of three of his daughters-- Anjani, 11, Raddo, 7, and Putto, 4, with a hammer and set the house on fire.



Seeing the fire, the villagers rushed to the house and took all the three children to hospital where they were declared dead.



Chidami was arrested and sent to jail.



