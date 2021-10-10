Albanian PM unveils plan to cope with energy crisis

Tirana, Oct 10 (IANS) Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has unveiled his government's emergency plan to overcome the expected energy crisis, in a bid to protect most vulnerable Albanians, consumers and small enterprises first.



In a statement issued on Saturday, Rama declared that the plan to overcome the energy crisis will be based on three main pillars, including guaranteeing constant energy power, protecting families and small enterprises from increased prices, and procuring financial means to buy energy, reports Xinhua news agency.



According to the Prime Minister, the government's plan excludes any rise in prices for the families and small enterprises.



The Albanian government, Rama noted, will allocate 200 million euros ($231 million) to overcome the crisis, where half of the amount will go to the energy distribution company, and the other half to guarantee uninterrupted energy supply and to avoid a price rise.



He reiterated that Albania currently is buying energy at a higher price than selling it, due to the fact that the country purchases energy in times of drought and sells it during humid weather.



Rama announced on Friday the government's decision to declare a state of emergency for the country due to expected energy shortages, triggered by high energy prices in international markets.



--IANS

ksk/

