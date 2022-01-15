Alarming rise in Covid spread: 3,251 new cases in J&K

Jammu, Jan 15 (IANS) Continuing the alarming surge in Jammu and Kashmir, 3,251 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Saturday while 4 patients succumbed to the lethal virus, officials said.



An official bulletin said that of the 3,251 who tested positive on Saturday, 1,129 are from Jammu division while 2,122 from Kashmir division. Besides, 390 patients recovered -- 239 from Jammu division and 151 from Kashmir division.



The highest number of 624 new cases reported on Saturday are from Srinagar district.



Four patients, 2 each in Jammu and Kashmir division have died, taking the number of people killed by the coronavirus to 4,561.



So far, 3,55,874 people have been infected with coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 3,38,453 have recovered.



The number of active cases is 12,860 out of which 5,690 are from Jammu division and 7,170 are from Kashmir division.



Besides, 62,407 doses of vaccine were administered during the last 24 hours while 72,989 tests were conducted.



