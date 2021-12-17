Al Qaeda, IS-K using Afghanistan-Pakistan border region as safe haven

By Sanjeev Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), elements of the Al Qaeda (including affiliate AQIS), and terrorist groups targeting Islamabad, such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have continued to use the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region as a safe haven, according to a new US State Department report.





In 2020, the Taliban and the affiliated Haqqani Network continued attacks targeting Afghan civilians and government officials.



Drawing largely from information compiled in 2019, the UN Security Council reported on May 27 that relations between Al Qaeda and the Taliban remained close. IS-K continued to perpetrate high-profile attacks against civilians, journalists, religious minorities, and members of the international community.



Terrorist groups continued to torture, recruit, and use child soldiers and target attacks against religious minority groups and journalists.



According to Resolute Support Mission reporting, between January 1 and September 30, insurgent and terrorist attacks were responsible for killing 1,818 civilians and wounding 3,488.



The Ministry of Haj and Religious Affairs prioritised the countering of violent extremist theology throughout Afghanistan and educating imams to ensure they have a full understanding of Islam, reject extremism, and embrace tolerance.



Under the February 29 US-Taliban Agreement, the Taliban committed to taking specific steps to prevent any group or individual, including Al Qaeda, from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the US and its allies, including preventing any such group or individual from recruiting, training, and fundraising, and not hosting them or facilitating their entry into areas of Afghanistan controlled by the Taliban.



The Taliban also committed to entering into intra-Afghan negotiations to determine the date and modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire and to reaching an agreement over the future political roadmap of Afghanistan.



As part of the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, announced on February 29, Afghanistan also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to prevent any terrorist groups or individuals, including Al Qaeda and IS-K, from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the US, its allies, or any other country.



