Akshay Oberoi on accolades: Crazy shoot schedule, hard work paid off

Mumbai, Dec 1 (IANS) After two consecutive releases in 'Dil Bekaraar' and 'Illegal 2', Akshay Oberoi is gearing up for the release of 'Inside Edge 3'.



The actor, who has been flooded with appreciation post the release of two shows, feels grateful that he could touch the lives of so many people with his work.



Reacting to the response, the actor says, "I'm overwhelmed with all the appreciation that is coming my way and I'm glad that people have loved my performances in both 'Illegal 2' and 'Dil Bekaraar'."



For him, receiving love for his work makes up for the grind that he has gone through for the sake of his characters, he adds, "The crazy and tedious shoot schedule and the hard work paid off. This truly moves me to push my limits and be worthy of all the compliments. A big thanks to the audience for showing me my strengths as an actor."



Akshay, who will be the new entrant in 'Inside Edge 3', is currently shooting an interesting project with Vikram Bhatt. In addition, he is also a part of 'Dil Hai Gray' which is a Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payale 2'.



