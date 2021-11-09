Akshay Oberoi gets into action mode with 'Dil Hai Gray'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen pulling off some action sequences in the upcoming film 'Dil Hai Gray'. He says he always wanted to explore the genre and luckily this film has given him the opportunity.



Shot without body doubles, the action sequences will capture him locking horns with his co-actor Vineeth Kumar Singh. He will be seen essaying the role of an anti-hero who plays up a deceptive facade over his sociopathic tendencies to outsmart a police officer.



Akshay said: "I always wanted to explore the action genre and luckily this film has given me the opportunity. The character itself is so interesting and different from what I have done in the past, and I had so much fun shooting for the film specially the action sequences."



Premised on an honest police officer tasked with bringing an online sociopath to book, the forthcoming film has inspired headlines since its title was announced on Dussehra.



Directed by award-winning filmmaker Susi Ganeshan and produced by National Award-winning producer M. Ramesh Reddy, the upcoming crime thriller marks Akshay's second film to be released post the pandemic.



Akshay's other upcoming projects include 'Those Pricey Thakur Girls', 'Inside Edge Season 3' and 'Illegal' Season 2, among others.



--IANS

dc/kr