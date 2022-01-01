Akshay Kumar: Started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar has started 2022 on a positive note by greeting his oldest friend – the sun.



Akshay, who is currently holidaying with his family, posted a video staring at the sun with him chanting the Gayatri Mantra.



"New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone's good health and happiness. Happy New Year!" Akshay wrote as the caption.



Akshay has his diaries full for next year. The 54-year-old star has several back-to-back releases such as 'Prithviraj', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Ram Setu' and 'OMG 2: Oh My God! 2'.



