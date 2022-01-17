Akshay Kumar on family holiday in Ranthambore Tiger Park

Jaipur, Jan 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is in Rajasthan on a family holiday in Ranthambore Tiger National Park in Sawai Madhopur district.



Kumar himself revealed this on his Instagram post and shared a video where his daughter is seen feeding cow and later hugging her father getting a little scared.



The Bollywood star on his post in Hindi said, "Mitti ki Khushboo, Gai ko Chara Dena Pedon ki Thandi Hawayen, Ek Alag hi Khushi Hai Apne Bachhon ko Yeh Sab Mehsoos Karwane Mein." (The aroma of the soil, feeding the cow, the cool breeze... there is a different joy in making your child feel all this. Now just wish a tiger can be sighted in the forest tomorrow, then it will be icing on the cake!"



Kumar further said, "Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this."



While he posted the video on Sunday midnight, sources said that Kumar will be staying here for next three days.



