Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' books Holi release

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) 'Bachchan Pandey' starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon has a new release date as it is set to arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Holi on March 18 this year.



The film, which is the first big festival release of 2022, has been helmed by writer-director Farhad Samji, who has films like 'Housefull 3', 'Housefull 4', 'Singham' (screenwriter) under his belt.



Akshay took to his Instagram to share a set of the film's posters as he wrote in the caption, "Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama. L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022 Directed by @farhadsamji"



The posters have a grungy feel with earthy colours and tones dominating the frame, they show Akshay's character as a desi gangster. While one poster features Akshay seated on a truck pointing gun at the sky along with a group of people, the other one sees the superstar in a rugged avatar, sporting chains around his neck and a bag loaded with guns and weapons.



In addition, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi and has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Khan Nadiadwala.



--IANS

aa/kr