AKLF 2022 takes off a flying start

Kolkata, Jan 21 (IANS) The much-awaited 13th Edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival has started off on January 21, and is to go on till January 23.



AKLF2022 will also mark the beginning of the Centenary year celebrations for the iconic Oxford Bookstores.



The three-day literary extravaganza presents a speaker and a guest line-up of more than 50 authors, journalists, influencers, thinkers, poets, international best-selling writers, and Bollywood actors.



AKLF 2022 will be live-streamed on the official Facebook and YouTube handles of the Literary Festival as well as across the iconic Oxford Bookstores.



Some of the eminent speakers who will be part of the 13th edition of Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival include author William Dalrymple, children's author Andy Griffiths; poet, novelist and journalist Jeet Thayil; filmmaker and writer Vandana Kohli.



Apart from that speaker and mythologist Devdutt Pattanaik, columnist and novelist Shobhaa De, French diplomats Emmanuel Lebrun-Damiens and Dr Christine Cornet, author, journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra, journalist Seema Goswami, director and actor Aparna Sen, journalist Vir Sanghvi and famous Bollywood actors Kabir Bedi, Tusshar Kapoor and Jugal Hansraj will also speak on the occasion.



AKLF2022 will focus on fiction, non-fiction, gastronomy, mental and physical health, poetry, politics, current affairs, parenthood, translations, history, children's and adult literature among other themes, through a total of 24 interactive sessions and as a special tribute to late Pandit Birju Maharaj the festival has organised a performance Shraddhanjali by renowned dancer, Sohini Roy Chowdhury on the very first day.



Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, India's only literary Festival created by a bookstore and Kolkata's first literary festival, reflects our city's vibrancy of thought, its engagement with the literary world at large and explores literature as part of our tangible and intangible heritage.



Celebrate books, music, art, film, and more with the finest creative minds in the nation and globally, as events unfold at the city's magnificent heritage sites.



