Akhilesh's Varanasi statement draws BJP ire

Lucknow, Dec 13 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and created a major controversy.



Asked to comment on the Prime Minister's visit to Varanasi, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was quoted as saying: "This is very good. He (PM) can stay there not just one month, but for two or even three months. That is a place to stay. People spend their final days in Banaras."



He went on to say that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'lying before' everyone but should not lie 'before god'.



His statement drew a sharp response from the BJP.



Uttar Pradesh unit BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh tweeted that if Jinnah's statue had been installed, Akhilesh would have distributed sweets.



Uttar Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh said that the statement was 'deplorable' and reflected the mentality of the Samajwadi Party leader.



Earlier on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project was approved during his regime and he had documentary evidence to prove it.



--IANS

