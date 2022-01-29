Akhilesh's big promise to farmers ahead of SKM's Mission UP call

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is trying to woo the farmers who have given a call to observe January 31 as 'Betrayal Day'.







Akhilesh Yadav has promised to set up plants for the production of mustard oil, which he says will not only benefit the farmers, but also the common man who will get oil at a cheaper rate especially at a time when its prices have skyrocketed.



In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Yadav said, "If farmers' organisations are coming to UP, they must be coming to teach a lesson to the BJP, because the farmers are unhappy with the government. Farmer leaders are not contesting elections, but they are coming to UP.



"We buy refined oil after watching TV ads, but we have a healthier product in mustard oil. The farmers are not getting the price of the mustard they produce. But when the same farmer is buying mustard oil from the market, he has to pay Rs 200 for a litre. After forming the government in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party will try to make mustard oil cheaper. If we have to give subsidies or have to set up a government plant, so that mustard oil becomes available at a cheaper rate, we will do that."



The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced that it will launch Mission UP from February 3 against the BJP government. Through a statement it has called upon people to "teach the BJP a lesson as it has not punished Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and it has betrayed the farmers by implementing anti-farmer policies".



"Farmers under Mission Uttar Pradesh will start a new phase from February 3. Message to punish BJP through pamphlet distribution, press conferences, social media campaigns, public meetings and other means will be delivered to the people across the state by all the organisations of the SKM," it said.



Apart from this, on the call of the SKM, 'Betrayal Day' will be observed across the country on January 31, with the farmers preparing to organise large-scale protests at the district and tehsil levels.



The farmers are upset with the government for not conceding their demands, though their main demand of withdrawal of three contentious farm laws has been met.



The 403-member UP Assembly will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.



