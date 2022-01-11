Akhilesh Yadav gets irked by Mathura, Kashi: UP dy CM

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Training guns at the Samajwadi Party chief, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that Akhilesh Yadav gets irritated with Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi, and demanded an apology from him for his remark that religion is superstition.



Slamming Akhilesh for his remark, Maurya said: "SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav gets irritated with Radhe Radhe, Lord Banke Bihari, Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi."



Maurya, who was at BJP's headquarters to attend a meeting for selection of candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls, told mediapersons that Akhilesh's remark was an iusult to the faith of millions of people and he should apologise and withdraw it.



Akhilesh Yadav last week had claimed that Lord Krishna comes in his dreams every night and tells him to establish Ram Rajya in Uttar Pradesh.



On Congress leader Imran Masood joining the SP, the deputy chief minister said, "We have been saying that it is not a new, but an old SP."



Launching a scathing attack on the SP for inclusion of Masood who had allegedly threatened to chop Prime Minister Narendra Modi into pieces, Maurya said goons, criminals, mafia are taking SP's refuge.



Maurya claimed that party will win over 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and give a befitting reply to such people.



He also claimed that the SP, BSP and Congress will be decimated in the polls.



--IANS

stp/svn/skp/