Akhilesh to file FIR against BJP's Amit Malviya for 'misleading tweet'

Lucknow, Jan 9 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party's legal cell will lodge an FIR against Amit Malviya, in-charge of BJP's IT department for allegedly spreading misinformation through his tweets to malign the image of the party leadership.



Amit Malviya had tweeted a photograph of Akhilesh Yadav along with his wife Dimple, former Uttar Pradesh Minister Abhishek Misra and MLC Pushparaj Jain among others.



The caption of the photo said, "In 2015, Akhilesh Yadav had led a delegation to Grasse in France on grounds that a perfume park has to come up in Kannauj. In this photograph, his perfume businessman friend can be seen from whose house stacks of currency notes were found buried under the floor and hidden inside the walls. This was the wealth that was robbed from the people of UP."



The Samajwadi Party chief said that perfumer from whose possession the cash has been seized and who was subsequently arrested is Piyush Jain who is not in the photograph.



"BJP se jhoota koi nahi hai Jhoot baantne wala koi nahi (There is no bigger liar than BJP, they spread lies)," Akhilesh said.



He said BJP leaders sitting in Delhi are spreading rumours in Uttar Pradesh to vitiate the atmosphere ahead of the elections.



Replying to a question, Akhilesh said the complaint will be filed soon. "Action, however, will follow after the SP government is formed because in the BJP government no action is initiated against anyone who targets me. However, if anyone dares to write anything about their (BJP) leaders, the police come calling," he said.



--IANS

