Akhilesh to compensate kin of those killed by stray cattle, cycle accidents

Unnao, Dec 28 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday announced that if his party came to power in Uttar Pradesh, he would give a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the families of people killed in stray cattle attack or in cycle accidents.



Addressing a meeting at the GIC ground in Unnao, he also announced that the metro project in Kanpur would be extended to Unnao.



Referring to the recent raids on perfumer Piyush Jain, Akhilesh said: "The BJP wanted to raid Pushpraj Jain, also known as Pampi Jain, who is our MLC but in an apparent mix up, the officials raided Piyush Jain who is close to BJP."



He demanded to know how so much cash was found after demonetization because the Central government had claimed that all black money had come back.



"The BJP should tell the people which banks the money was withdrawn from because the currency comprises Rs 2,000 notes that ceased to be legal tender in 2016," he said.



--IANS

amita/ksk/









