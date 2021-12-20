Akhilesh posts cartoon: 'I-T officials on election duty'

Lucknow, Dec 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday tweeted a cartoon to hit back at the ruling BJP after the Income Tax raided the premises of some of his close associates.



Akhilesh wrote on his Twitter handle, "Tulsidas ji has said, "Hit unhit pashu, pakshi, hu jana (animals and birds too know what is good and what is bad for them)".



He also posted a cartoon of a government car carrying Income Tax officials which has a sticker saying, "On election duty" and "raids at premises of close aides of Akhilesh" written in Hindi.



The reference is to the income tax raids that were carried out on his four associates in Uttar Pradesh.



Earlier on Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference and alleged that the BJP leaders were tapping the phones of his office, residence and those of other SP leaders.



Akhilesh said that this showed the anger of the BJP because "they know that they are going to lose these elections".



"I want to tell them that they may do anything, but SP's victory chariot is not going to stop," he said.



--IANS

amita/dpb

