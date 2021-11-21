Akash Choudhary: Ever since I was a kid, my dream was to be famous

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) 'Splitsvilla' fame Akash Choudhary is seen essaying the character of 'Viraj Singhania' in the show 'Bhagya Lakshmi'.



He is over the moon for getting an opportunity to showcase his acting talent in a daily soap after being part of a reality show.



Akash talks about being part of the show and how for him it is like a dream come true.



He says: "Ever since I was a kid, my dream was to be famous. I always loved the attention, loved being at the centre of the stage and getting all the limelight at events and parties. But while I wanted to be a public figure, I never thought I would become an actor. In fact, I was working as a publicist for a lifestyle brand for a couple of years when my clients approached me to shoot for them."



"That is how my journey of becoming an actor started. At the same time, I shifted to Bombay and decided to take up acting. While I've done a couple of ads and a non-fiction show, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' is my first ever fiction show. Getting a chance to be a part of this show is really surreal and I can't wait to entertain the audience."



He further adds: "I must add that my mom is very happy as she is a die-hard fan of Ekta maam, and she always wanted me to do a Balaji show. I am really glad that my dream is coming true, and I shall surely give my best for this show."



'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.



--IANS

ila/kr