AK-47 being home delivered like pizza in Pakistan

By Sanjeev Sharma

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Getting a revolver delivered to a home in Pakistan is as easy as ordering a pizza.





A person can choose their preferred weapon on social media, make a phone call to the dealer, agree upon a price and a few days later, a courier will knock on their door, Samaa TV reported. This delivery service is available across Pakistan.



One might think that this network might be operating in shadow or under several layers of secrecy. But, in this case, there are Facebook pages and WhatsApp groups to sift through a catalogue of weapons.



A Pak citizen who got weapons delivered to his home told Samaa TV that his weapon was shipped from Dara Adamkhel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Karachi. It cost him Rs 38,000.



The person, who wished to remain anonymous, said that he was not asked for a licence before the delivery. The entire deal was done over the phone.



"I sent Rs 10,000 as advance through Easy Paisa and the remaining amount of Rs 28,000 was paid after checking the weapon," he said, as per the report.



The cheapest delivery is in Karachi. There are two separate networks: the first is weapons dealers, the second is those who deliver it.



There is no limit on the type of weapons being sold and delivered. From a 9mm pistol to an AK-47, everything is on sale.



Think about things you can get delivered at home after ordering online and certainly weapons wouldn't be one of them. But this is not the case in Pakistan.



